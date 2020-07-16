CONNIE LYNN HODGE

February 18, 1960 - June 23, 2020

In Loving memory of Connie Lynn Hodge born February 18, 1960 passed away on June 23, 2020 with her family by her side.

Born and raised in Bakersfield, she graduated North High School in 1978, and from Bakersfield College with her Associates Degree in Nursing in 2007. Her girls were her whole life and greatest blessing but nothing brought her more joy than being a Nana. Mom lived a wonderful life, full of joy and laughter with those she held close to her heart. Some knew her as a neighbor, while others knew her as a friend, but to our family she was our world. She always taught by example. She was strong with a giving heart. She is still the rock on which we stand on. Her words of encouragement, wisdom, and comfort, kept us in line and gave us something to pass down to our children.

All who loved her dearly will never forget her wit, charm, enduring love and care she had for them. Her undying faith and love for her Heavenly Father kept her strong until the end. Mom, your love is like the wind, we can't see it but we feel it. We know you are in heaven with your loved ones that you've waited so long to meet again. We know you are smiling down and watching over us. You were the greatest mother and Nana, we had everything when we had you. We miss and love you so dearly and you will forever be in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earby and Modene Edwards, her brother Randy, sister Kelley, and niece Karah. She is survived by the love of her life Matthew Hodge, her sweet girls Kelsey, Kathryn, Kimberly, Kellie, Kennedy, son in-law Hunter and precious grandchildren; Ryker, Aubree, Emery, Earby, Piper, Jackson, Braxtyn and her dog Roscoe. She has touched the lives of many and will never be forgotten.

Due to the recent pandemic, services will be for immediate family only.