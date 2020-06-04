CONNIE PADGETT

1925-2020 Connie was born on October 26, 1925 in Coffeeville Kansas. she was the youngest of 12 children. she passed away on June 2, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. Connie loved to travel with her husband in their motor home, visiting 48 states. She spent most of her spare time crocheting, playing her keyboard and watching football. Before retiring, Connie worked for 18 years at China Lake Naval Weapons Center. Connie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob and daughter Pam. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Don and Judy Padgett, granddaughters Shawn, Sarah and Alison and very special friends Robin Enos, Linda and Rusty Bates and Shawna Fulfer and many friend throughout the United States. A special thanks to the staff at Hallmark of Bakersfield for providing a friendly and comfortable environment. there will be a private family service.



