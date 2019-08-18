|
CONSTANCE ELIZABETH (ALDRICH) SCHROETER
December 7, 1920 - August 10, 2019
Connee was born in Bakersfield to Glen Aldrich and Winnie (Chilton) Aldrich, natives of upstate New York. She died at San Joaquin Hospital with family by her bedside. She grew up in Bakersfield on 19th Street, attending Franklin School and Kern County High School.
Throughout her childhood she delighted in extensive dance lessons and loved to perform. She sparkled on the stage and also taught the younger students.
She loved the social life of high school and maintained lifelong friendships with best pals from kindergarten. In her senior year, Connee was honored as Military Ball Queen. Meanwhile, Wally Schroeter, a popular yell leader and athlete caught her eye. She remained smitten as he joined the Coast Guard in 1942. They married in October 1944 and spent their first year in Ketchikan, Alaska, returning to Bakersfield at the end of the war.
After Wally graduated from Cal in 1948, they settled in Buttonwillow, raising 3 children, Tom, Glena, and Marilyn. Connee participated in many community activities including PTA, Cub Scouts, and Lady Lions. In addition she helped out at Wally's accounting business.
Avid bridge players, they joined the Jerry Slough bridge group who met regularly for over 40 years, sharing food, fun, and cocktails. These became dear lifelong friends.
Family vacations, including a special trip to Europe with their children, created lasting memories. Having honeymooned in Las Vegas, they returned there regularly, celebrating their 60th anniversary with all the family on their last trip.
There were many other adventures to Hawaii, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
Connee will be remembered for her beautiful smile, bright personality, and keen interest in others. Her memory will be cherished always by her children and grandchildren.
The family would like to especially thank the assisted living staff at Rosewood Senior Living Center, whose kind care she truly appreciated for the 5+ years she resided there.
Connee is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, and her 3 siblings, Barbara, Glena and Chili. She is survived by children Thomas (Randi) Schroeter, Glena (Stephen) Penner, Marilyn (Richard) Creagan; grandchildren Elijah (Sina) Penner, Joseph (Erin) Penner, Jordan (Jenny) Penner, Stephen Schroeter, Samantha Schroeter, Alexandra (Anderson) Pope; great grandchildren Micah Penner, Angelica Penner, Amina Penner, Asher Pope; and sister-in-law Birgit Schroeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Rosewood Foundation" for the Staff Appreciation Fund at 1301 New Stine Road, 93309.