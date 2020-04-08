Home

Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery

Constance Janell Rogers


1930 - 2020
Constance Janell Rogers Obituary

CONSTANCE JANELL ROGERS
December 6, 1930 - March 28, 2020

Constance "Connie" Janell Rogers, entered into life on December 6, 1930 and entered into rest March 28, 2020.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Connie moved with the family to Bakersfield, California, in 1947. She married Herman "Rog" Rogers on May 21, 1949.

Connie enjoyed being a member of the Rangerettes and Kern County Gem and Mineral Society. She also enjoyed square dancing and helping her sons in 4H. They traveled the USA in a RV.

Connie is survived by son, Steven; sister, Elaine Peterson; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by Herman, and son, Michael.

A visitation is scheduled at Greenlawn Cemetery, Friday April 10, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with the graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 8, 2020
