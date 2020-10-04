CONSUELO D. ROMERO

June 23, 1931 - September 29, 2020

Consuelo (Chelo) D. Romero, 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, surrounded by her daughters, son, and loved ones.

She was born on June 23, 1931, to Jose and Carmen Diaz in Picacho, New Mexico.

On November 18, 1948, Consuelo married her husband Oswaldo Romero until his untimely death in 1984. They were married for 36 years.

She is survived by her daughters: Connie Velazquez, Linda Pineda, Rosie Gonzalez, Sandra Pacheco, and son Oswaldo Romero Jr. She was the grandmother to 15 grandchildren and great grandmother to 22 great grandchildren.

Consuelo lived a very peaceful and simple life. She enjoyed her early morning walks, getting her hands dirty from tending to her garden, watching scary movies, listening to music and dancing, riding the bus, and telling her grandchildren that Elvis Presley was their grandpa.

She will always be remembered as a strong and stern woman, who only wanted to make the best come out of those who had the chance of knowing her.

The family would like to acknowledge and send its gratitude to all the staff members at Optimal Hospice Care for their exceptional care provided.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish located at 900 H Street in Bakersfield. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m, concluding with a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Historic Union Cemetery located at 730 Potomac Ave. in Bakersfield.

For additional information, please contact St. Francis of Assisi Parish at (661) 327-4734.