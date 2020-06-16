CORA D. STARR

December 2, 1935 - June 8, 2020

Cora Starr, beloved mother, grandmother, and aunt passed away on June 8, 2020 at her home in Bakersfield, CA. Cora was the youngest of eleven children born to Alonzo and Mattie Starr in Altus, OK. The Starr family moved to Bakersfield when Cora was eight. She attended Greenfield School and Bakersfield High School.

Cora went to work right after high school and spent most of her career at California State University Bakersfield as a secretary to the Dean of Business and Administration. She was known as the best dressed woman at Cal State because of her great style. She loved to bowl and belonged to different leagues over the years.

Cora married Duane Lancaster in 1962 and was a very devoted mother to her four children. She loved to laugh and joke all the time. She also loved the central coast and never missed an opportunity to be in the sun. She passed her love for the beach onto her children, as they traveled there often. She loved attending the Women's Fellowship Ministry at Riverlakes Church too.

Cora is preceded in death by her parents, nine of her siblings and her daughter, Stacy Lancaster. Cora is survived by her sister, Mary 'Jody' Blalock, her children, Steve Lancaster, Scott Lancaster, Shana Berkshire (Paul Berkshire), grandchildren, Stevie Lancaster, Zac Berkshire, Ben Berkshire, and Bryson Paladini, and many nieces and nephews as well as dear friends, No service is scheduled at Cora's request. In remembrance of her, we ask you to listen to 'How Great thou Art' and read Psalm 23, her favorites. She will be missed so much by so many.