CORAL WYNNE POOLE-CLARK
March 22, 1939 - April 28, 2019
Coral Wynne Poole-Clark (Spencer) lived her life full of incredible dignity, grace, and strength. After courageously battling cancer for ten years, our beloved Coral peacefully joined our heavenly Father as she was surrounded by caring family and true friends on Sunday, April 28th, 2019.
Coral was born in Bakersfield, California on March 22, 1939, as the only child born to Priscilla Hall Willard Spencer (1912-2015) and Ben Morgan Spencer (1914-1994). Her mother, Priscilla, was well-known as one of the original members of the 99s, an International Organization of Women Pilots, and for flying around the world, over both poles, in a single plane. A -1957 graduate of Bakersfield High School, Coral went on to work as a clerk with the Kern County Fire Department. After returning to matriculate at Bakersfield College she dedicated thirty years as a Social Worker for the Kern County Department of Human Services; positively impacting the lives of countless families in the county.
Coral was an accomplished creative artist with a BA from Fresno State University and instruction from UCLA. She has been a valued member of the Bakersfield Art Association for many years. Her vibrant artwork has been featured in local galleries, fairs and calendars. Her annual, personally created, Christmas cards were treasured by all recipients. Coral also loved to travel the world; including traveling to six Summer Olympics with her late husband Jim (1968 Mexico, 1972 Germany, 1976 Canada, 1984 USA, 1988 Korea, and 1992 Spain). She loved traveling by motorhome with her husband, Jack, to places around the United States including two trips to Alaska.
The tremendous support she received from her friends and family around the world, her Facebook 'friends,' her Links for Life "sister survivors," as well as several other support groups, and her oncologist Dr. Vinh Linh Nguyen and oncology nurse Kelly West Kimmel all played an integral part in enriching her life after her diagnosis of cancer. It was in these circles that she found faith, hope and strength from friends like Marjorie Driscoll and her prized group of the "Four Amigas" that included Gerry Richardson, Priscilla Darling Phillips, Rosie Acevedo and Coral herself. She was a beacon for so many; never losing her positive outlook and always willing to listen and share hope and encouragement with others.
Coral is survived by her best friend and loving, 'purse-carrying' husband of almost 23 years, Jackie "Jack" Clark; her step-daughter Shannon Poe (Michael) and her daughters Marissa Gil and Erin Watters; her son Carter Poole; her daughter Jamie Poole (Brian Bosworth) and her sons Aidan and Nathan. She is also survived by Jack's children Mark Clark (Patricia) and his daughter McKinzie; Michael Clark (Michelle) and his children Kameron, Sarah, Emily and Ty and step-daughters Jensen Anthis and Sophia Lazala de Castro; and his daughter Susan Pixley (Tim) and her sons Tray and Trevan. In addition, she has 8 great-grandchildren, so far. She was pre-deceased by her late husband, James "Jim" E. Poole (1916-1993), whom she was happily married to for 28 years and lost to lung cancer.
Coral will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, Coral's legacy of giving can be carried on by donating to Links for Life, , or the Bakersfield Art Association in her honor.
Services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12:00 at Wesley United Methodist Church with viewing from 10:00-12:00 and a reception following the service. There will also be a graveside ceremony at 10:30 on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.