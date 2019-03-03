|
CORBIN JON MCMURTREY
1999 - 2019
Beloved Son, Brother, and Cherished Friend.
A Rosary with Reflection will be held on Thursday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 900 H Street in Bakersfield for Corbin Jon McMurtrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. before a private interment.
Corbin's kindness, humility, generosity, fierce loyalty, sense of humor, and concern for others left an imprint on everyone's hearts. His easy-going manner and infectious smile endeared him to everyone he met.
Corbin was born June 16, 1999 in Bakersfield, the third of five children to Jim and Anna McMurtrey. A graduate of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School and Garces Memorial High School, Corbin was pursuing his Associate of Arts Degree at Bakersfield College and his Ph.D. in Fortnite games.
A loving boy at heart, he was a young man with the strength of character and conviction. He loved spending time with his parents, siblings and extended family at Bass Lake, especially on the Fourths of July. He was fascinated by politics, and passionate about video-gaming, the sport of Lacrosse and cooking.
Often the family peacekeeper, Corbin was an adored son and amazing brother. He lived by the motto that 'some paths can't be discovered without getting lost'. After weeks of convincing his parents, Corbin embarked on the trip of a lifetime traveling by plane, train, ferry and backpacking on foot through Southeast Asia. The adventure was cut short with his untimely death while on the island of Koh Phangan, Thailand.
It has been said that if one is very lucky, and in the right place at the right time, somebody amazing can fall into one's life. Corbin was that person. Loved by many who will miss him forever, he is survived by his parents, brothers Mason, Hayden and Logan, and sister Addisyn. He is also survived by Godparents Jon Zaninovich and Raji Sanghera, grandparents Jon and Donna McMurtrey, Doris and Timothy Hewes, great grandmother Florence Underwood, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and many treasured friends who admired him greatly.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Corbin's memory may be made to the organization that brought him the most joy: Bakersfield Youth Lacrosse League, P.O. Box 81015, Bakersfield, CA 93380 - www.bakersfieldyouthlacrosse.com/CorbinMcMurtrey.
Corbin often said, 'In a world where you can be anything, be kind'. He loved life and in his 19 short years he lived it well. Our lives are all the richer for having loved him.
alifesstory.com