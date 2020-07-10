1/
Corey Lionel Bostick
1969 - 2020
COREY LIONEL BOSTICK
January 9, 1969 - July 3, 2020

Corey Lionel Bostick was lovingly and affectionately called "Beast" by his closest friends and family. He was born in Bakersfield, CA to Mary Robertson and Burley Tom Bostick. He attended school at Bessie Owens Elementary, Compton Jr. High and East High School. He was raised in part by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Bell. He loved people and was a friend to all in whom he met, and he always had a smile on his face. He had lots of friends and acquaintances. He was a very kind hearted and gentle person. Corey would give anyone a helping hand. He loved diesel trucks and gardening.

Corey's absence is a huge loss to his family who loved him dearly, and he will be greatly missed by all of us. He leaves behind a sister Yolanda Bostick of Sacramento, CA. and a large host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. We will never forget you Corey, we love you always. You were such a Sweetheart! Rest Peacefully young man until we see each again In Paradise! (John 5:28, 29).

Private Cremation Interment. Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery.

Rucker's Mortuary, 301 Baker Street, Bakersfield, California



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rucker's Mortuary
301 Baker Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661)322-2001
