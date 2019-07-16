|
CORNELIA "CONNIE" WILSON
April 30, 1923 - July 6, 2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Survived by her granddaughter Juliana and her spouse Julio, step-granddaughter Christi and her spouse David, and step-grandson, Craig, and his spouse, Tammy. Connie is also survived by her great-grandkids, Jason (6), Joshua (4), Jessica (2), Johanna (1), Jaxon (5), Harlow (2) and great-granddogs, Blu and Ruby Rose. She also had many friends. Her amazing close friends and adopted family, Mardi and Hank, along with all the lovely Dutch Divas!
Connie was born in Holland and lived all over the world before settling in Bakersfield with her husband Lloyd and daughter Marti. Her husband passed away soon after arriving in Bakersfield and she raised her daughter by herself in the SCCE neighborhood. Soon after she started her career in fashion after having much experience in fashion in Europe. She was a volunteer at Bakersfield Family Medical Center after retiring from her career. She loved clothes in favorite color beige, shoes and make-up. She was loved by everyone who met her. She was featured on two news interviews on channels 17 and 23 for her amazing life stories, part of which was around her experience as a World War II survivor. Connie survived her daughter's passing in 2013. We are happy that she is home with God and her husband and daughter. She will be forever missed in the hearts of her family and friends, and we know she will be watching down on us and smiling with overjoyed happiness. We love you Gigi!
** Services will be held in early August**
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 16, 2019