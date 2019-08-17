Home

Curtis C. Conway

Curtis C. Conway In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of CURTIS C. CONWAY
November 7, 1959 - August 17, 2014

Gone Fishing

I've finished life's chores assigned to me,

So put me on a boat headed out to sea.

Please send along my fishing pole

For I've been invited to the fishin' hole.

Where every day is a day to fish,

To fill your heart with every wish.

Don't worry, or feel sad for me,

I'm fishin' with the Master of the sea.

We will miss each other for awhile,

But you will come and bring your smile.

That won't be long you will see,

Till we're together you and me.

To all of those that think of me,

Be happy as I go out to sea.

If others wonder why I'm missin'

Just tell 'em I've gone fishin'.

-- Delmar Pepper

In Faith and Love,

Our Conway Family

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 17, 2019
