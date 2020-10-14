CYNTHIA DIANE FISHER

September 9, 1973 - September 27,2020

Cynthia Fisher of Bakersfield passed away on September 27, 2020 after a long battle with Osteosarcoma and Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

Cynthia is a graduate of West High School class of 1991. She received her Associates Degree in Medical Assisting in 1997 and began working at CBCC as a Medical Assistant. After years at CBCC, she felt a deeper calling to become a nurse. She returned to college and enrolled in the CSUB Nursing Program. While achieving her dream of becoming a nurse, Cynthia discovered a mass on her knee and was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. She began treatment in July of 2005. Her grueling 2 years of treatment and healing from surgery to save her life did not deter her from her dream. She was readmitted into CSUB's Nursing Program in 2007 and graduated first in her class in 2009. Proudly, Cynthia started her nursing career at Houchin Blood Bank as a Charge Nurse. After 10 years at Houchin, Cynthia was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome in February of 2019. She received a bone marrow transplant from her sister, Traci, in November of 2019. Cynthia had kidney complications that quickly led her to lose her brave battle. Cynthia never gave up. She fought with everything she had for 15 years. She was courageous, determined, brave, kind, positive, strong, funny, caring, giving and loving.

Cynthia loved being a nurse. She loved making a difference in people's lives. Everyone she met is a better person for knowing her. She is looking over all of us, smiling, pain free and whole again.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, Larry Hughes and grandparents Gene & Maxine Adkins and Verlon & Beulah Hughes who were all waiting for her at the gates of heaven with open arms to welcome her.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Jason Fisher, mother Judy Hughes, In-laws Arlene & Steve Fisher, sister Traci Rhodes (Scott), brother Randy Hughes, sister-in-laws Janine Bourelle (Scott) and Jill Matzke (Jason), brother-in-law Jeff Fisher (Lauren) as well as her Aunts and beloved Nephews & Nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at The Pavilion at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9103 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Cynthia's honor or @gofundme.com Cynthia Hughes-Fisher.