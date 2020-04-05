|
CYNTHIA JANE HAMMOND SAALFIELD
September 21, 1941 - March 29, 2020
Cynthia Jane Hammond Saalfield died peacefully at Edenwald Retirement Community in Towson, Maryland, on March 29, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1941, in Buffalo, New York.
Cynthia graduated from Eden Central High School in New York in 1959, and from William Smith College in 1963 with a BA in French and Spanish. Over her career, she taught French, Spanish, and ESL in New York, Maryland, and California. Her longest tenure was at Bakersfield High School in California, where she taught from 1990-2005. She also worked at Bechtel in San Francisco, DeLorean Corporation in Utah, and Tosco Corporation in Bakersfield.
Cynthia married Art Saalfield in 1980 and they raised one daughter in Bakersfield. Following retirement, Cynthia and Art moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Cynthia moved to Towson, Maryland, in 2018, to be near her daughter.
Cynthia was an avid volunteer for causes important to her. She was the President of and was selected Woman of the Year by the Utah Business and Professional Women's organization. In retirement, she served as a board member of CHOICE Hot Springs, the local American Association of University Women, and the Unitarian Universalist Village Church. She also continued to tutor in her retirement. Her naturally kind nature, patience, and ability to listen made her a great teacher, and it gave her a feeling of satisfaction to know that young students and adults alike benefited from her willingness to work hard toward a goal.
Cynthia's other interests and hobbies included travel, golf, kayaking, studying the history of language, and playing Mahjongg and working a variety of puzzles including crosswords and jigsaws. She also enjoyed performing in amateur theater throughout her life, including in plays at Spotlighters Theater in Baltimore in the 1960s.
She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Saalfield (Niklas Troxel) of Cockeysville, Maryland; brother John Hammond (Linda) of Boise, Idaho; brother Dale Hammond (Anna) of Lompoc, California; sister Phyllis Graves (John) of Georgetown, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Art.
Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of the Great Plains, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, or the American Association of University Women.