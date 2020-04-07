|
CYNTHIA ROCHELLE HUBBLE
November 28, 1957 - March 25, 2020
Cynthia "Cindi" Rochelle (Bryson) Hubble was born on November 28, 1957 and left this life to be with The Lord, after a sudden and brief health complications, on March 25, 2020.
At the age of 17, Cindi met the love of her life, Donnie Hubble. The two of them spent 44 wonderful years together, at each other's side. Much of that time was spent outdoors, because Cindi loved the great outdoors and all that entailed. Whether it be fishing in the Eastern High Sierra near Bishop, or relaxing at their special place in Pismo Beach. No one was a stranger to her, Cindi made a friend of everyone she met and always had the most energetic personality in the room. Many will remember Cindi for her bright and brilliantly painted nails, and especially for her ability to drive and park a big trailer just about anywhere. As a local small business owner, she made her own hours and was able to partake in numerous extracurricular activities that kept her running. These included helping organize multiple class reunions for the North High class of '75 and caring for her great-nieces and great-nephew throughout the years.
Cindi will be missed by all, but we know she is now without pain or suffering. Always the organizer, Cindi is now making preparations for the time we will all be reunited with her in Heaven. Her daily activities now include hunting and fishing everyday with Dad, and Sundays are reserved for NASCAR with Pat.
Cindi is survived by her husband, Donnie; her mother, Peggy Bryson; sister, Cheryl "Cheri" (Bryson) Kiser; brother, Ty Bryson (Lori); sister-in-law, Connie Warren (Gibb); sister-in-law, Donna Ellison (Danny); brother-in-law, Randy Hubble (Dana); nephew, Jeff Lupardus (Jennifer); nieces, Brandi Ann (Randy), and Courtney Geer (Jeff); nephew, TJ Bryson; niece, Bailey Bryson; great-nieces, Annalee Abernathy and Britton Calalez, great nephew, Weston Geer, great niece, Laynee Abernathy, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Cindi is preceded in death by her father-in-law, William Hubble Sr.; niece, Staci Stranberg; grandmother, Altha Smith; mother-in-law, Pat Hubble; and her father, Ronnie Bryson.