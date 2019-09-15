|
|
DALE ALLYN LINDSLEY
1931 - 2019
Dale was a friend to everyone he knew and lived his life for his family and his creator.
He was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on February 12, 1931. In 1945 his family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This was the city he called home. He attended Edison High School and played varsity football. His senior year in 1948 the team won both the city and twin city championships and the team was inducted into the Edison High School Hall of Fame in 2002.
Dale attended the University of Minnesota and again played football. After two years he was drafted into the U. S. Army and served in Panama during the Korean War, learning demolition in the jungles and guarding the Canal as well. Augsburg College in Minneapolis was where he chose to finish his education (and a last chance to play football).
In May of 1955 he met Ardell Johnson on a blind date. They fell in love and were married September 14, 1957. They immediately moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where Dale began his career with the Shell Oil Company and where they became Green Bay Packer fans. Nine years later they were transferred to Sacramento, California, then Arcadia and finally to Bakersfield and his career continued until he retired in 1990.
Dale loved golf and did rules for SCGA for many years. Both before and after retirement the First United Methodist Church became a big part of Dale's life and he continued his commitment until his death on September 3, 2019.
Dale is survived by his sweetheart of almost 62 years, Ardell Marie, sons Craig (Leanne), Joel (Deborah), and grandchildren Brad, Anna, Matthew and Lacey.
A memorial service at First Methodist, 4600 Stockdale Hwy., Bakersfield will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate please consider First Methodist Church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20, 2019