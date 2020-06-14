Dr. Dale T. Herriott
DR. DALE T. HERRIOTT
July 26, 1944 - June 4, 2020

Born to Muriel Mayhue Herriott and Dale R. Herriott in Santa Monica, CA. Physician, silent observer, son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, guide, teacher. He loved life and had such great interest in everything it had to offer. He loved music, the theater, photography, sailing, golf, literature, language, and nature. He was the master of unconditional love.

An inspiration to those who knew him. He will be greatly missed and will live on in our hearts and minds. He carries on through the many lives he touched, helped, guided, and inspired. He always strived to be a better person and did his best. He was a man of integrity and saw his profession as a noble profession. He was a healer who genuinely cared for his patients. At one time Dr. Herriott was the only pulmonologist serving the Bakersfield community. He worked day and night as a critical care pulmonologist and ran his private clinic.

A life well lived. He has sailed on to another shore where we will all be reunited one day.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 14, 2020.
