Hillcrest Memorial Park
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Graveside service
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Dan Abshier


1944 - 2020
Dan Abshier Obituary

Aubrey Dan Abshier
October 5, 1944 - February 29, 2020

Dan was born in Ryan, Oklahoma on October 5, 1944, to Aubrey and Imogene Abshier. He was a loving husband, dad, papa, and great papa.

Dan was enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1966 until September 1969. He met his wife, Chris, in October 1969. They were married on July 3, 1970. Dan worked for the Kern County Fire Department for over 20 years. He retired in 1991, as a Fire Captain. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and watching sports on TV while talking to his sister and friends. But most of all he loved being with his family and watching his daughters and grandkids play sports.

Dan is survived by his wife Chris, daughters Michelle Braughton (John) and Jamie Bowman (Brian), grandchildren Danielle Swartz (Tyler), Joshua Braughton, Kaiden and Kooper Bowman, great granddaughter Austynn Swartz, sister Jeanie Cole, nephew Rodger Cole, and many cousins and friends.

Services for Dan Abshier will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93306. Funeral service at 10 am, graveside immediately following.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 5, 2020
