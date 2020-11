DAN SMITH

March 16, 1956 - October 23, 2020

Dan Smith age 64, passed away in Bakersfield CA. on October 23, 2020.

Dan was born at the Marine Corps Supply Center in Barstow CA.

Dan and Rhonda met in March of 1992. They were happy together for over 28 years.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Dortha Smith.

Services will be held at the Kern River Family Mortuary, Friday November 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM.