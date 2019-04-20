|
DANA BRENT MILLS
September 9, 1953 - April 6, 2019
Dana B. Mills, beloved son, brother, and uncle passed from this world into the arms of our Lord and Savior on April 6, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
Dana was born in Bakersfield, California, on September 9, 1953, and is survived by his wonderful mother, Ann Mills, his older sister, Shari Mills, and his younger sister, Diana Mills-Spicer.
Dana had two nephews; Grant and Nolan Spicer, a niece; Cari Lindsey, and a great niece; Darrah Meador. Dana was preceded in death by his father, Clinton C. Mills.
Along with his loved ones, Dana had many other relatives and numerous close friends. His loss is very painful; yet, we find comfort in knowing he is with his heavenly Father. Dana will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery (3700 River Blvd.) For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 20, 2019