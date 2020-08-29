1/2
Dana Christine Fabbri
1963 - 2020
DANA CHRISTINE FABBRI
March 11, 1963 - August 13, 2020

Dana Christine Fabbri, age 57 left us unexpectedly August 13, 2020 in Visalia, CA.

She was born March 11, 1963 in South San Francisco, CA to John (deceased) and Gloria Fabbri. She was a graduate of Mission High School, Fresno State University, and University of Washington- Pacific Coast School of Banking.

Dana exuded enthusiasm in the banking industry for over 30 years. In 2017, she joined the team at Valley Strong Credit Union where she earned a position as Vice President- Northern Division.

She is survived by her mother Gloria Fabbri, her husband Don Smith, her fur babies Gina and Joey, her children Aimee Steers (Bill), Jamie Woody (Wes),and Caleb Smith, her grandchildren Trevin Willis, Mirisa Mejia (Christian), Abigayle Steers, and Isaac Steers, her sister Lynn Fabbri, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to join an interactive webcast Celebration of Life that will air Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:00 am at www.danafabbristrong.com.

In lieu of flowers, upholding Dana's devotion to people and community, should family and friends desire, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Guild House Legacy Fund, or R.O.S.E. Mentoring.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
