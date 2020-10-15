1/1
Daniel Chandler
DANIEL LEWIS CHANDLER
May 9, 1946 - October 5, 2020

Dan was born on May 9, 1946 in Denver Colorado. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1951. Dan graduated from Lawndale High School and joined the US Air Force. He was stationed in Germany where he met his English wife, Pat. They were married for 52 years. He loved working on cars and model sail planes.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Mattie, his sister Dolly, and his brother Jack. More recently he lost his son Ian, who will be delighted to see him. He is survived by his wife Pat, his son James and wife Felicia, his brother Roger and wife Kathy, and brother-in law Roy. Dan adored and was so proud of his grandchildren Kylynn, Kollin, and Ryan, and his great grandchildren Kayden, Koda, and Karsyn.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 15, 2020.
