DANIEL JAMES BULL
December 2, 1990 - December 20, 2019
Daniel James Bull was born on December 2, 1990, to Mike and Nancy Bull.
Those who knew Daniel remember his bone-crushing bear hugs and joy for life. He wore a big goofy grin and made sure to leave everyone he met with a smile, too. Daniel never met a stranger and was quick to turn friends into family. From the time he was a child, his tender heart was evident as he wore it proudly on his sleeve. He loved the outdoors-the river most of all-and took his dog, Scout, on all his adventures.
Daniel, unexpectedly and tragically, lost his life in a car accident on December 20, 2019.
Daniel is preceded in death by his Aunt Sue, great Uncle Leroy, and beloved older brother Caleb-with whom he had a special bond.
He is survived by his parents Mike and Nancy; his siblings Joshua and Megan Bull, Aubrey and Andrew Bray, and Saceila McAnally; his grandparents; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; cousins; and more "family-by-choice" than any one person should be able to claim.
A service celebrating Daniel's life will be held Saturday, January 18, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3701 Suhre Street, Lake Isabella, CA 93240.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 12, 2020