DANIEL L. MADRID
June 25, 1953 - February 21, 2020
Daniel L. Madrid, 66, passed away on February 21, 2020 in Bakersfield, California, surrounded by his loved ones. Daniel was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 21, 1953 to Daniel and Vita Madrid.
Daniel grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he attended and graduated High school. He joined the Army right after High School. After his time in the Army he moved to Bakersfield, California where he attended Bakersfield College. Daniel worked for the County of Kern as an engineer.
Daniel was a member of Valley Bible Fellowship. Daniel enjoyed music. Every kind of music. He also enjoyed biking, hiking, fishing, camping with his buddies, especially with his best friends, Sergio and Joe. Mike and Raul were 2 more of Daniel's many friends.
Daniel is survived by his wife, (Sandy) Elizabeth; his stepchildren, Ricky, Nicky and Julia; his mother, Vita; sister, Anna Marie; brother, Ruben; nephew, Robert and six grandchildren. He is also survived by many other relatives in New Mexico.
Visitation will be held Sunday March 8th from 5-9 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.) Funeral Service will be held Monday March 9th at 12 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care. Committal Service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery (30338 E. Bear Mt. Blvd.). Condolences may be left on Daniel Madrid's online guestbook at www.bashamfuneralcare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 7, 2020