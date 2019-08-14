Home

Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820

Daniel Lee Rich

Daniel Lee Rich Obituary

DANIEL LEE RICH
September 9, 1964 - August 7, 2019

Daniel Lee Rich passed away in Bakersfield after a one-year battle with esophageal cancer. His family and close friends were by his side. He was born in Oregon to Freddie Ray Rich and Violet Evelyn (Moss) Rich.

Dan had the biggest heart and always greeted everyone with the sweetest smile and the kindest eyes. He was an amazing and generous husband, son, brother, cousin, nephew and friend.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Elizabeth Rich; his siblings Pamela Jaeger; Karen Mooney and Walter "Scott" Rich; In-Laws Vic and Mary Sztorc; Elaine, Theresa, Edward and Paul Sztorc. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Fred, Stan, Bonnie, Delight and Jimmie.

Dan and Elizabeth own two successful businesses: Solid Construction, Inc. and Willow Land Development LLC.

The celebration of life for Dan is Friday, August 16th, 2019 at 2 PM at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary Cemetery in Bakersfield. A graveside service will follow. Reception will take place at the Rich's residence.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 14, 2019
