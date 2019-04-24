|
|
DANIEL LOMELY RUIZ
January 4, 1929 - April 21, 2019
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret Gomez-Ruiz, 90; Daughter, Monica Coodey; grandchildren, Andrew Soto, Joseph Ruiz, Daniel Ruiz, Sara Ruiz-Massey, Amanda Canez, Sequoyah Coodey, Courtney Coodey and Ryan Thompson. He is preceded in death by his son Daniel "Danny" Ruiz, Jr.
Daniel worked for the City Parks Dept. for 36 years. He served a term in the Army, stationed in Panama during the Korean Conflict. He loved to Bowl, play baseball and was the kind of man that could fix anything. Daniel was a great Husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.) For further information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 24, 2019