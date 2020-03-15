|
DANIEL T. CAMARILLO
May 5, 1937 - March 8, 2020
Daniel Trevino Camarillo was born to Bonifacio and Eloísa Camarillo on May 5, 1937 in Rosenberg, Texas. He passed peacefully on March 8, 2020. Daniel was involved in the music ministry, was very musically talented playing guitar, bass, piano, harmonica, and drums. His true joy was being in the house of the Lord.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Henrietta Camarillo; his sons: Daniel Jr (Irma), Bonifacio (Desiree), Paul, and Jerry Pena; daughters: Carol Naval, Alice (Jesus) Castillo, Mona Puente, Diana Balderama, Lori Pena, stepdaughters Laura (Charlie) Gonzales, and Kate (Mike) Galaviz, 48 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, 3 sisters; sons, Joe and Steve; grandchildren Serenity and Nagi, and great-grandson Albert Naval III.
Celebration of life service will take place Sunday, March 15th at 5:00 pm at the Apostolic Church on 519 Mt Vernon Ave. Funeral Service on March 16th at 10:00 am, Apostolic Church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 15, 2020