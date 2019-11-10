|
DANNY LEROY HOWERTON
February 3, 1943 - October 14, 2019
Danny was born in Dinuba, California on February 3, 1943 to Harold and Pearl Howerton. His dad died when he was very young, and he was raised by his stepfather, Ed Wagner.
Danny graduated from Reedley High School in 1960 and from CSU Fresno with degrees in history and mathematics in 1964. He obtained his teaching credential in 1966. He taught for forty (40) years in the classroom, predominantly math and history. The majority of his teaching career was spent in Coleville and Reedley.
Danny was very active in the Kings Canyon Teachers Association, California Teachers Association (CTA), and the National Education Association (NEA). He was active in CTA/NEA Retired & California Retired Teachers Association, Fresno chapter. He was a board member of Kern County League of Women Voters.
Danny enjoyed going to CTA and NEA conventions, He also enjoyed old movies, working on the computer, his cats, politics, and was an avid reader of science fiction.
He's survived by his fiancee of many years, Anna Poggi, his daughter, Carly Bowers (Jeremy Smith), granddaughter, Mikalah, grandson, Jeremiah Shulman, sister, Terry Etheridge (Gene), and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Danny's life will be held on Sunday, November 17, from 1-3 pm at Hodel's (Liberty Room), 5917 Knudsen Dr., Bakersfield, CA 93308.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation in Danny's memory to one of the following: The Sharilynn Russo Memorial Scholarship Fund (make check out to CTA Foundation for Teaching & Learning, put Russo Scholarship Fund in message line). Mail to K.C. Walsh, 100 N. Rodeo Gulch Rd., Sp. 183, Soquel, CA 95073.
OR CRTA-Kern New Teacher Grants (make check out to KCSOS Ed. Services Foundation, put CRTA New Teacher Grants in message line). Mail to Kris Eastridge, 2421-22nd St., Bakersfield, CA 93301.
OR Bakersfield SPCA, 3000 Gibson, Bakersfield, CA 93308.