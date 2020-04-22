DANNY W. LEE August 26, 1940 - April 12, 2020 Born August 26, 1940 in Mangum, Oklahoma to Ezra "Dick" and Nancy "Nan" (Caudel) Lee, who both predeceased Dan, along with brothers Jim, and Dickie, both of Texas. He is survived in death by his wife, Dolores (Gerow), two sons, Kevin (Ca) and Todd (Tx), and brothers Jack (Ca) and Gary (Tx) as well as step daughter Denise (Danny) Collins and stepson Curtis (Angie) Trigueiro of Bakersfield. He was also a loving grandfather, and took great delight in his numerous nieces and nephews. Dan passed away peacefully at his home in the early hours of April 12, 2020 in Bakersfield, California, with family at his side. Dan moved to California in 1965 after studying business at West Texas State University. He became an expert in sales and marketing, and developed new territories for numerous manufacturers of oilfield equipment throughout the western US over his career. He was most proud of starting his own business, Pacific Specialty Company in 1978. Dan had an unrelenting zeal for drag racing his entire life and stayed true to his passion until the end, as a car owner, crew chief, head mechanic and later as a fan. In recent years he single-handedly and proudly resurrected the 1950's "Bakersfield Smokers" drag racing group. The family wishes to thank the incredible people at Hoffman Hospice; doctors Rajan Goyle and Syed Alam, and their exceptional staff; and the kind and understanding professionals at Bakersfield's Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center. The assistance they each provided during this time was unbelievable and cannot be expressed with words. Services are not planned at this time, and the family wishes that any gifts of condolences be directed to Hoffman Hospice in Dan's memory.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 22, 2020.