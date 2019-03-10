|
|
DARINKA "DEE" KISSICH
January 10, 1924 - February 23, 2019
Darinka "Dee" Kissich passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Dee was born in Los Angeles, her parents were immigrants from Yugoslavia. She was the youngest of 4 children. She was 6 years old when her mother died, leaving her loving father to raise her.
Dee was a very hard working person. She started working at the "rubber plant" BF Goodrich in Los Angeles building tires. During WWII part of the plant was used to make airplane parts. The people at work called her "the fastest cat on the unit" because she worked so quickly it was hard for them to keep up the pace. She worked at the tire factory for 30 years.
Next, she went to work for the luxury department store Bullock's on Wilshire Blvd. Many famous and wealthy people shopped there. Dee once helped the daughter of the king of Saudi Arabia who was shopping with her body guard.
Later Dee moved to Bakersfield and worked at Savon Drug Store and Long's Drugs for many years. She enjoyed all her co-workers, often taking on the roll of "Mom". She was a strong lady and she had a big heart. She loved her customers, many of whom would stand in line at her register just to talk to her.
Dee worked into her 80's then a brain aneurysm required hospitalization and rehabilitation.
Dee had such a strong faith and love of the Lord Jesus Christ. She freely shared her love and knowledge with everyone till her last days.
Dee never married nor had children although she considered her friends family.
She will be dearly missed by close friend's Steve and Stacy Morrison as well as many others.
We would like to thank the caregivers at Divine Mercy guest home and at Pro Care Hospice for their love and service to Dee.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 10, 2019