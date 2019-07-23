|
|
DARLENA CUNNINGHAM
May 30, 1951 - July 11, 2019
Darlena Cunningham, 68, resided in Bakersfield, CA where she passed away at home on July 11, 2019.
She was born in Bakersfield, CA on May 30, 1951 to Wanda and Dale Mayes.
She is survived by husband Mike; daughters Cheryl Young and partner Parker Manning, Theresa Schnitger and husband Lindsay, Erin Wright and Teresa Boyt and husband Jimmy; sisters Diane Thoms, Donna Kime and Denise Wright and grandchildren Dustin Smith, Torrie Nagem, Brooklyn and Sydney Boyt.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christie Young.
There will be a celebration of her life held at Salty's BBQ on White Lane from 2:00 to 4:00 on Saturday, July 27th.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 23, 2019