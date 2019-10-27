|
DARLENE FORD
September 20, 1939 - October 14, 2019
Darlene passed away unexpectedly after recently celebrating her 80th birthday in Kennewick, Washington where she had been living the past three years.
Born in Whittier and moving to the valley as a child, she graduated from Delano High School where she met Bobby Ford. They married and were together 55 years until his his death in 2011. She lived more than 40 years in Bakersfield and was a member of First Assembly of God for many, many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Ford, mother Genevieve McBee, father Phillip Rehard, and brother Leonard Rehard.
She is survived by her daughter Becky Peevy of Stayton, Oregon, son Bobby Jr. (Paige) of Mandeville, Louisiana, grandsons Kevin (Tiffany) Favrow of Richland, Washington and Rodney (Lacey) Favrow of Kennewick, Washington, granddaughter Gina Boyes of Stayton, Oregon and grandsons Benjamin Ford of Gulfport, Mississippi and Boudreaux Ford of Mandeville, Louisiana. Additionally she leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren, her sisters Jan and Tish and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
While talking non-stop was her true passion, Darlene was full of love and life and would do anything for anyone. She never met a stranger and will be truly missed. She had her family at her bedside until the very end.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 27, 2019