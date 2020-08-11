1/
Darlene (Marvin) Lovell
DARLENE (MARVIN) LOVELL
1952 - 2020

Darlene was born in Bakersfield, CA to James W. and Winifred A. Marvin on August 28, 1952. Darlene graduated from North High in 1970 and went to Bakersfield College where she learned sign language.

She worked for the telephone company in L.A. for a few years, but epilepsy interrupted her life at that time. Darlene overcame her seizures through research on Native American herbs. She was married to Thomas Lovell while living in Arkansas and L.A. and later developed a special relationship with a cherished partner Michael Stone.

Darlene will be missed by Michael Stone, Thomas Lovell, her precious doggies Ghillie and Yoda. She leaves behind two brothers, Dan Marvin of Tehachapi and Ronald Marvin of Bakersfield. Part of Darlene will continue on and bless others through tissue and cornea donations.

No services due to the pandemic.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 11, 2020.
