DARLENE POSTON
April 4, 1932 - February 3, 2020
Darlene was born on April 4, 1932 in Long Beach, CA., the youngest of three children born to Nora and Wiley Brown. Her sister Wanda Plunkett and brother Buddy Brown preceded her in death.
Darlene was married to her sweetheart Charles Poston on October 25, 1953.
She is survived by her son and wife Kris and Carol Reichert, daughter and husband Terrie-Lee and Frank Curry, daughters Sandy Gordon and Susan Bowen, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be available Monday, February 10th from 9:00am to 11:00am at Basham Funeral Home, 3312 Niles Street, Bakersfield, CA., with service immediately following. Internment will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery at 1:15pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 7, 2020