DARLENE THERESA FACHIN
June 14, 1953 - August 11, 2019
Darlene Theresa Fachin was born on June 14, 1953 to John and Lucille Fachin. She passed away August 11, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA.
Darlene was a Bookkeeper for 30+ years. She enjoyed going to the family cabin that her father built.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents John and Lucille Fachin and her nephew John Michael Fachin. She is survived by her daughters Caroline and Cori Collins, her three brothers, and three grandsons.
Her memorial service will be held on August 23rd, 10 am, at Greenlawn SW Funeral Home, 2739 Panama Ln.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 20, 2019