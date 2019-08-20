Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820

Darlene Theresa Fachin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Theresa Fachin Obituary

DARLENE THERESA FACHIN
June 14, 1953 - August 11, 2019

Darlene Theresa Fachin was born on June 14, 1953 to John and Lucille Fachin. She passed away August 11, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA.

Darlene was a Bookkeeper for 30+ years. She enjoyed going to the family cabin that her father built.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents John and Lucille Fachin and her nephew John Michael Fachin. She is survived by her daughters Caroline and Cori Collins, her three brothers, and three grandsons.

Her memorial service will be held on August 23rd, 10 am, at Greenlawn SW Funeral Home, 2739 Panama Ln.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now