DARRELL CHANDLER FRANCIS

August 22, 1932 - June 1, 2020

Darrell Chandler Francis was born in Bakersfield on August 22, 1932, and entered heaven on June 1, 2020, in Bakersfield, California.

Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roxana Francis, children Jed Francis, Daran Francis (Paula), Jennifer Burum (Greg); grandchildren Dana Wright, Diana Bernal (Darren), Drew Francis (Jessie), Ethan Francis; great-grandsons Dexton, Declan, and Maverick; and a large number of extended and adopted family members.

Darrell was preceded in death by his father Herbert A. Francis, mother Ione Francis, and sister Norma Laird.

Darrell graduated from East High School in 1950 and remained an active member of his class reunion committee his entire life. As a young man in college, Darrell worked summers at the Hart Park Pool as a lifeguard. He graduated from Fresno State University in 1954 with a Liberal Arts degree and returned to Bakersfield to begin his first career as an educator with the Beardsley School District where he taught and was an administrator for 31 years.

On July 1st, 1955, Darrell married the love of his life, Roxana Buchner. The two of them owned and operated the Bakersfield Swim School ("Home of the Kickers and Strokers") for the next 40 years where they taught thousands of children to swim. After retiring from education in 1986, Darrell began working as a hunting guide on the Tejon Ranch, where he worked another 31 years, retiring a second time in 2017. Darrell was a born educator and he loved nothing more than to teach anyone who was interested, whether it was science, swimming, shooting sports, or about his Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was a people person and his smile lit up a room. Always quick witted, Pop loved a good joke and a good story, and he loved to tell them. Darrell could usually be seen with his characteristic ball cap sitting tall on his head and he walked with a spring in his step. He loved music, and even played the drums in the East High marching band. When a good tune was playing, he and Roxana would often get up and dance together.

Darrell loved the outdoors especially if he could share his adventures with someone else. He was an active volunteer with the National Wild Turkey Federation and Women in the Outdoors for many years. Countless hunters (young and old alike) have learned the finer points of shooting and hunting under the guidance of Darrell.

He was a faithful servant of Jesus and an active member of First Baptist Church, Calvary Bible Church, and Resurrection Church where he taught Sunday School for junior high and high school boys.

Darrell leaves a long and wide legacy of loving people and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. "Well done, good and faithful servant... Enter into the joy of your master."

With the hopes that current restrictions on large gatherings will be lifted, the family is planning a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on August 22, 2020, at the Resurrection Church, 48 Manor Street, Bakersfield, CA.