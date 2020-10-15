1/1
Darren Fox
DARREN ALLAN FOX
February 25, 1965 - September 27, 2020

Beloved son, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Darren was born in Bakersfield, CA. He attended Stine School and graduated from Bakersfield High. He worked in the construction and home maintenance industry. He was a journeyman plumber, always available to help his family and friends. Darren helped many friends by fixing their cars and home maintenance.

Preceded in death by his sister's Deborah Ann Merritt, and Diane Marie Edwards.

Survived by Mother Margie and her husband John Aichele, Father Allan and Augusta Fox, sister Donna R. Aichele, daughters Amanda Broome, Samantha Fox, Stella Holmes, and Kimbra Beach; mother of Allan and Kendra Fox, grandchildren Nathan and Devin Broome, Jayden and Chloe Fox, and Braden Holmes.

Services will be held on October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am outside of the Church grounds of Olive Knolls Church at 6701 Fruitvale Ave. Bakersfield, CA.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
