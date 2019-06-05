Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010
For more information about
Darrol Green
View Funeral Home Obituary

Darrol Green

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darrol Green Obituary

DARROL GREEN
June 18, 1944 - May 24, 2019

Darrol passed away peacefully at home. He loved spending time with his grandkids, family, friends and his two dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie. Son Brooks, daughter-in-law Jill Green, His daughter Tammy, son-in-law Tony Varela. Grandkids Michael, Megan and Ethan. Great grandkids Maddie Varela and Shane Stierwalt. One brother, Ronnie and two sisters Jerry and Marry.

Services will be held on Saturday June 8th, at 1:00 p.m. at Kern River Family Mortuary Chapel 1900 N. Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
Download Now