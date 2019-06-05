|
|
DARROL GREEN
June 18, 1944 - May 24, 2019
Darrol passed away peacefully at home. He loved spending time with his grandkids, family, friends and his two dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie. Son Brooks, daughter-in-law Jill Green, His daughter Tammy, son-in-law Tony Varela. Grandkids Michael, Megan and Ethan. Great grandkids Maddie Varela and Shane Stierwalt. One brother, Ronnie and two sisters Jerry and Marry.
Services will be held on Saturday June 8th, at 1:00 p.m. at Kern River Family Mortuary Chapel 1900 N. Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 5, 2019