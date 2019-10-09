|
|
DAVA LEA TUFTS
October 23, 1951 - September 26, 2019
Dava Lea Tufts was born on October 23, 1951, in Centerville, Iowa. She passed away on September 26, 2019, at home in Bakersfield, California, surrounded by her loved ones.
She is survived by her three children, Jason (Elyce) Wyatt, David (Shane) Wyatt, and Callee (Sean) Garner; three of her siblings, Cheri Caterlin, Lori Gonzales, and Scott Whisler; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Dava is preceded in death by her husband of 24 years Charles Tufts, her parents David and Lenos Whisler, her brother Randy Whisler, and her two precious puppy companions Lucy and Rio.
Her favorite ways to spend her time were shopping, traveling the coast, and family gatherings.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grammy, sister, and friend, and she will be greatly missed.
A memorial service celebrating Dava's life will be held Friday, October 11, at 10:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 9, 2019