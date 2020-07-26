1/
Dave Jerri
DAVE JERRI
June 5, 1952 - July 17, 2020

Dave passed away last weekend while doing his favorite thing, boating at the Delta. Dave was an avid water skier, snow skier, and motorcycle rider. He was a wonderfully talented guitar player, music enthusiast and loved watching bands live. He and his wife Marti grew up in Bakersfield where they enjoyed and active social life. Dave was always the life of the party and had hundreds of friends. He was loved by everyone.

Dave is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 39 years, Marti. He is also survived by his daughters Morgan Ortega, husband Garrett, and Jennifer Haley, husband Larry. Dave had two grandchildren he adored, Maddox Haley (15) and Nash Ortega (4). He is also survived by his siblings Shawn Schwarz and Cregg Jerri, wife Teri.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Dave's honor when it safe for all to get together. We will be throwing a party "Dave Jerri" style and hope that everyone who loved Dave will join us.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

