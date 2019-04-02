|
|
DAVID ALLEN BRIXEY
September 14, 1956 - March 20, 2019
David passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Cleo Brixey.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Brixey, mother Thelma Faye Brixey, and sister Donna Rae Parker.
David enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1974. He served for 2 years and was honorably discharged in 1976.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 2pm to 6pm at Mission Family Mortuary on California Street. Memorial service will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 12:30pm at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 2, 2019