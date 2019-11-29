|
DAVID CHRISTOPHER SUOREZ
December 31, 1970 - November 26, 2019
Our Davy, Dave, Kris-Dave, David was born in Ukiah, CA to Tommie Sue Self and Roger A. Gibson. He was later adopted by Steven D. Suorez, the dad who reared him.
Dave peacefully died in his sleep in Bakersfield of heart and renal failure--- after a long health struggle and then a major stroke in August 2017.
Davy grew up in Bakersfield, attending "M.G." programs at local schools and West HS. Later, he received a history/political science B.A at CSUB. His dream was attending grad school and teaching HS or college.
Dave was married for many years to Jessica Canfield, producing 2 smart, beautiful children, Collin and Mathilda Suorez. Collin is in USMC training, San Diego, and Mathilda attends FSU, majoring in music.
Later he met his new love, Jennifer Pulskamp M.A., a teacher, from Pasadena. They happily married in a beautiful Cambria wedding in June 2018 and had the time of their lives until his passing. Despite his many medical setbacks over the past few years, Jennifer took meticulous care of everything--- surely prolonging his life for all of us. They giggled and made each other laugh every day--- enjoying each other entirely until the unwanted end.
Dave will be sorely missed for his quirky sense of humor, extensive knowledge of world history and many esoteric subjects and his fearless public speaking ability. Dave made friends everywhere and in whatever he did. He and his younger brother, Anthony Suorez, kept us entertained with their hilarious one-ups-man snarky arguments, irreverent humor and astute observations on life, film, comedy, SciFi, Fantasy, TV, literature, religion and history etc, etc.
He is SURVIVED by all the AFOREMENTIONED and his gr-gr/mo Helen L. Suorez; beloved stepfa Philip E. Crosby; stepfa J. Daniel McMillin; sisters, nee Gibson: Tracy and Wendy; stepbro Roger P. Crosby (Salena); stepsis Marcy Crosby Grimm (Chris); maternal aunts, nee Self: Sherry, Anita, Kerry and Debbie; paternal uncles Michael (Nancy) and Mark (Polly) Suorez; and paternal aunt Patrice Suorez Shinault (Michael David): father-in-law Nick Pulskamp: sisters-in-law nee Pulskamp: Emily and Katy; and far too many friends to list here, including those from the SCA.
He is predeceased by his beloved uncle, Travis G. Self, (2001), his maternal grandparents Thomas E. Self (1984) and Patricia R. Light Self (1979); and paternal grandfather Merle W. Suorez (1986).
Private memorial services to be announced privately in late December 2019. Family viewing at Basham Funeral Home 3312 Niles Street Saturday November 30, 2019 from 4 to 5PM, and public viewing from 5 to 8PM.