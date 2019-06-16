|
David Walter Derr
February 25, 1958 - June 8, 2019
His son's first hero and his daughters' first love, David Walter Derr began this life February 25, 1958. He was Son to Newton & Barbara, Brother to Ron, Linda, Daniel, Joel & Jaime, Dad to Stephanie, Heather, Kristin, David & Wendy, and Papa to Derrick, Travis, Hailey, Evelyn, Matthew, Marcus, Dakota & Dani. He was an uncle, a cousin, a husband, a carpenter, a Firefighter, an artist, a lover of music, a seeker of knowledge, an advocate, an empath, a joke teller, a reader, a leader and a friend. He was strong, compassionate, intelligent, witty and kind. He loved with everything he had and always went the extra mile. David was diagnosed with PTSD and lost his battle to depression June 8, 2019. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Code Green Campaign, PO Box 15365, Spokane Valley WA, 99215. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pyles Boys Camp Picnic Area Saturday, July 20th, at 9:00AM.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 16 to June 18, 2019