|
|
DAVID GLENN SALCIDO
March 17, 1929 - December 14, 2019
David Glenn Salcido left us to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019.
Dave, as he was known by his friends, was a lifelong resident of Bakersfield.
He was born on March 17, 1929 to Edward and Helen Salcido.
He attended local schools until he was called to serve his country in the Korean Conflict.
Upon his return home, he met and soon married the lovely Maria Jimenez. Dave decided to enter the construction industry as a cement mason. Eventually he retired as a master of his trade.
Among his other interests was his love of music, dancing and of course his 49ers and Giants.
I think most would agree that Dave was a kind, patient and humble man. Those who knew him will surely miss him. I know I will.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary, his son David Jr., granddaughter Jennifer Castanon, three great grandchildren, his brother Ralph, sister Ruth (Valdez) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dave's passing was preceded by that of his parents, brothers Jack, Bob, Kenny, Vern and sister Eve.
Services will be held at St. Francis Church, 900 H St. on Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:30am, followed by the service at 10:00am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 29, 2019