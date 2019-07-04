|
DAVID HAROLD MARCUS
December 22, 1958 - June 28, 2019
David Harold Marcus, 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 28, 2019, after a courageous seven-year battle with colon cancer.
David was born December 22, 1958 in Passaic, New Jersey to Herman and Gloria Marcus, Jewish parents. David was the oldest of three siblings. Arlene was his younger sister by only one-and-a-half years and then Debbie came five years later.
David started working at BARC in December 1989. Shortly thereafter, someone saw David's potential and he was interviewed by Albertson's Grocery Store and was hired as a full-time employee, something that didn't happen for many people with special needs. This excited Dad and Mom so much. They could finally retire in Florida to be with Dad's brother and David would be cared for by Arlene.
During all his years of employment, after working his shift of bagger and stocker and being on his feet 8+ hours daily, David would bicycle to and visit elementary and junior high schools weekly. He made his way into the special education classrooms, sharing his story of perseverance with the students. He'd always say, "If I can do it, you can too," referring to graduating high school then getting a good job with benefits. When he relocated to the Rosedale area, he started visiting high schools. His favorite was Centennial because, after all, that's where his three nieces went. Everyone at the schools knew him. During his visits to all the schools, David took "Thumbs Up," pictures with the staff and students. He loved them as much as they loved him. David would go to football, basketball, volleyball games, tennis matches, rallies and even graduation ceremonies. He'd go to the schools just to visit the administrative staff, teachers and classrooms. He even made his way into the Kern High School District. His proudest achievement was being nominated by four high schools and the Kern High School District and named the Greatest Community Supporter at the 8th Annual PEAAK Awards in 2018. He cherished that award and loved to show it to everyone!
David also attended community events for Honor Flight Kern County, League of Dreams, Relay for Life, Campout Against Cancer, Veterans Day Parades and many more. He was also a member of the Kern Regional Center board being an advocate for adults with disabilities.
After his retirement, after his knee surgery, and after his cancer diagnosis, the taking of his "Thumbs Up" pictures continued. He's had "Thumbs Up" pictures sent to him from former House Speaker John Boehner, Senator Shannon Grove, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, and even the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, recorded a personal message for David, giving him David's signature "Thumbs Up."
Though David battled cancer, cancer did not define David. He continued spreading his positivity up until his very last day. He was a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, since being saved in 2006. David prayed faithfully daily for everyone, for our Country, for our State, for our City, and the leaders who run them. He trusted His Lord would heal him, which He did when He took David home.
David was preceded in death by his Mother Gloria in 2001 and Father Herman in 2013. He leaves behind his devoted sister Arlene and husband Virgil; sister Debbie and husband George; three very special nieces; Bee with husband Rolando; Alex with husband Kevin; and GloriAnn; three nephews George, Gino and Guy; great nephews Aero and Gio and great nieces Madison and Abigail. He also leaves behind many close friends who are more like family; Mary Jo & Dennis Thompson, Sue & Joanne Harraka, Ben Ramos, Dave Souza, LeRoy Tiede (and Sheila who passed away from ALS earlier this year and who David missed dearly) and Susan Peninger. The Bertrand family had a special place in David's heart. He loved them all so much, especially Pastor Don. Those two shared a bond like no other. They each considered the other their best buddy. His list of friends who did so much for him are the Kesslers (he was just so proud of Cody), the Haskells, Bryan, Valerie, Carrie, Jamie and the thousands of others. He deeply loved Congressman Kevin & Judy McCarthy and was so appreciative to them for their support. Lastly, he considered the entire city of Bakersfield his extended family.
David's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 6 at 10am at Valley Bible Fellowship, 2300 E. Brundage Lane, Bakersfield. He will then be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield. You are encouraged to wear your favorite high school shirt, sports jersey, or anything that is not black. We are not mourning; we are celebrating David's amazing life! To God be the Glory.