DAVID J. WATERMAN

1940 - 2020

Surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, Dave Waterman passed away June 26 after a short, but valiant, battle with lung cancer. He was born in Grand Island, NE, the third of four children (Charlotte Huntington of San Marcos, CA, Larry Waterman of Santee, CA and Judy Waterman of Lemon Grove, CA) to Chauncey and Lorraine Waterman. The family moved to San Diego in 1948.

After attending San Diego City College, he went to work for the Department of Defense designing communications equipment for the U.S. Navy. Dave left the DOD to pursue his love of computers and became a technical writer of printer manuals and how-to computer books. He ended his working career as a communications technician for Union Pacific Railroad. It was a family tradition to work for UP.

Dave loved music and played trombone all through junior high school and beyond. He was also an avid bass/baritone singer and sang in his church choirs in San Diego and Bakersfield. He sang with the San Diego Lutheran Chorale, the San Diego Sun Harbor Barbershop Chorus and the Bakersfield Master Chorale.

Additionally, he was a ham radio operator, receiving his general class license in 1958.

He continued his passion for computers by assisting anyone who needed help with their personal devices. His patience in dealing with those less tech-savvy than him was legend. He did, however, make it very clear that he could not help anyone with Apple products.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice, his children Paul (RaeLynn) of North Las Vegas, NV, Sara Stuerzer (Max) of Starnberg, Germany, Philip (Kim) of Temecula, CA, four beautiful granddaughters and oodles of nieces and nephews.

He has requested that a celebration of his life not occur until it is safe for all who loved him to gather together. Donations in his name may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church and/or the Bakersfield Master Chorale.

Until everyone can get together and celebrate his life in person, please visit Greenlawn Mortuary and Cemetery's website -- www.greenlawnm-c.com - find Dave's obituary and share your memories.