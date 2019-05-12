|
|
DAVID LEE JOHNSON
November 24, 1968 - April 9, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of David Johnson announces his passing on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. David was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, however, he spent most of his life in Bakersfield, California.
David loved the Atlanta Falcons, listening to music, to barbecue and hang out with friends and family.
We know that David is liberated from his earthly chains and re-united in peace, love and joy with his mom, Emilie Roush. David is survived by and was incredibly proud of his children, David Jr., Shane, Jeremy, and Trinity. David will also be forever remembered by his family, extended family, numerous nephews and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 25, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2216 17th Street, Bakersfield, California at 10A.M. Reverend Kindra Hill officiating. David will be laid to rest with his mom in Ohio.
With broken hearts we say farewell until we meet again to our beloved father, brother, and uncle. We will always carry your memory in our hearts!
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 12, 2019