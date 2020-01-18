|
DAVID LAWRENCE FLETCHER
May 31, 1946 - January 3, 2020
David Lawrence "Fletch" Fletcher passed away on Jan 3, 2020 with family by his side. David was born in Johnson City, NY on May 31, 1946 to Audrey and Roland Fletcher. He was raised, along with his siblings, in Owego, NY until 1961 when the family moved to Ormond Beach, FL. He graduated Mainland Senior High School in 1964 and soon joined the Navy following in both his father and oldest brother's footsteps. He served from 1964-1968 during the Vietnam War with 3 tours aboard the USS Mispillion to the South China Sea and the Tonkin Gulf. He settled in Central California and eventually planted permanently in Bakersfield around 1977.
Fletch worked as a store manager for Thrifty Drug stores for 23 years and then had a second career as a car salesman at Motor City Auto Center for 20 years selling Saturns and then used cars. He loved the interaction with all kinds of people, guiding them through the process of buying a car and gained several friends at the same time. He never met a stranger.
David always loved to sing. He was President of the Men's Glee Club in high school, a member of the Blue Jacket Choir during the Navy and was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society since 1976. As a member of the Golden Empire Chorus, his beautiful bass voice accompanied many a chorus and quartet performing throughout our Valley and beyond. He performed on the Melodrama stage, sang the National Anthem at local sports events, performed in Wrinkles productions and performed at a multitude of private parties and events.
Riding motorcycles was also a great passion. He was the former President of the Bakersfield Street Riders, a member of the Bakersfield Freedom Riders, Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Patriot Guard Riders, Armed Forces Support Riders and the Jr. Past Vice President of the American Legion Riders. He had visited 36 states in his lifetime, the majority of which were on his bike. He logged many miles in the saddle.
David was an active member of the American Legion and continued to support our community with his patriotism. As a member of the aforementioned groups, he escorted our Veterans to the Bakersfield National Cemetery and new recruits off to bootcamp. He had the honor to go on an Honor Flight in May of 2015 to Washington DC. Fletch was also an active member in the Kern County World War II Memorial Development Committee.
David is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; children Victor (Laura), Valerie (Wade) and Terry (Susan); 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brothers Robert and Joe (Liz); sisters Janice, Nina (Mike), Phyllis and Karen; several nieces and nephews including Robin, Roland III and Don; many other aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by the extended family he created throughout this community. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Roland II.
Fletch always had a joke, a pun or a story to tell. He put a smile on everyone's face. He was a great friend to many and a mentor to many others. He will be missed but never forgotten. He has earned his "Gold Wings".
Services will be held at Bakersfield National Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Tuesday January 21st. A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion Post 26 in Bakersfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Legion Riders Chapter 26 or Honor Flight Kern County.
Any further questions contact Mission Family Mortuary.