DAVID LEROY WILSON JR. (SONNY)
November 10, 1940 - October 11, 2019
David Leroy Wilson Jr. was born in Bakersfield, CA. on November 10th, 1940. He passed away in Livermore, CA. on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at the age of 78.
David is survived by his son, David L. Wilson III, and his daughter, Kathleen Mary Wilson. He also leaves behind his sister, Margie, as well as his niece and nephew, who often referred to him as "Uncle Sonny", and several grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Sandi Diane Cobb, who passed away at the age of 46.
While David spent his early years in Bakersfield, he often moved to different locations based on work availability. Dad had a tremendous work ethic, and put in 30 years of service working the assembly line at General Motors before retiring in 1995. Upon retirement, he moved back to his home state of California, and spent nearly 20 years enjoying life in Tehachapi before moving to Livermore, CA. to be near his daughter.
In his younger days, Dad enjoyed the outdoors, and often spent time hunting and camping. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow Moose Lodge members, and was always up for watching a football game while enjoying some barbeque. He also loved American-made trucks (especially his Chevy Silverado), as well as motorcycles, slots at the casino, and visiting with friends.
He had a great appreciation and respect for veterans, and donated to various charities in their honor.
Though Dad struggled with symptoms of congestive heart failure in the last months of his life, he always maintained his independence and offbeat sense of humor. His brilliant eyes and gentle smile will be greatly missed.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 8, 2019