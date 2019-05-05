|
|
DAVID LESLIE WILLIAMS
February 1, 1952 - April 1, 2019
David Williams passed on April 1, 2019 at the age of 67 with family and friends by his side.
He will be remembered and deeply missed by his sister, Carlene and her husband Bill; niece, Denice "Knees" Alexander; nephew, Mike Alexander; his brother Gene, his best friend Ray "Rabbit" Draper and his wife Lisa; his longtime friends Ray Parkin and Earlene Loftin; his aunt, many cousins, and countless friends he made throughout his life. He was a gentle soul who filled our lives and our hearts with his quick wit and clever observations about most anything; his ability to listen and care with his whole heart; and his fun-loving spirit. He was truly a philosopher.
He loved golf, the music of Ry Cooder, the San Francisco Giants and cooking. He enjoyed playing the piano and the harmonica. Some of his happiest days were spent at Lake Tahoe, where he worked and cross-country skied.
David was truly blessed in having many close relationships with people from all walks of life, as they were blessed by having David in their lives. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ellen and father, Carl.
A celebration of his life will be held for close family and friends on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. For more information email [email protected] .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 5, 2019